SAN ANGELO, Texas — True Freshman, Tatiana Trotter suited up in the blue and gold this year after leading Monterey over in Lubbock for the last four years & coming from high school ball to college ball she wants to continue growing and seeing success.

“You really have to work and you really have to put yourself out there and so, me kind of opening up for a lot of those girls in West Texas, I feel like that was a big part and it makes me feel even better coming here and start to get a little bit of attention and being with girls are good, you know we go out and compete,” Tatiana Trotter said. “Coming here like all the girls wanna be successful and so it’s really nice to be surrounded by people like that already instead of trying to encourage them to be like that.”

The transition from high school softball to college ball has been a challenge for Trotter, but the biggest has been waiting to get her name called up and to use the opportunity when given.

“Definitely waiting for your opportunity. You know, in high school I got my opportunity and then I never let it go,” said Trotter. “And here you know it’s been a roller coaster and you’re either on or you’re not and with softball, there’s a lot of fails so as far as Coach Scott, he has to figure out who’s gonna do the part and who needs this opportunity then. So I think just waiting for my opportunity and I’m just taking grasp of it and playing my role, whatever that role might’ve been I think that’s been the biggest adjustment for me.”

Now being the youngest member of this Rambelles team comes with a lot of pros though for the young freshman, Trotter is able to come in each day and continue to learn something new alongside this team.

It’s just been exciting,” said Trotter. “Having that like guidance with the older girls. You know I’m the youngest again, so you know every day I come in, I learn something new and so I think that’s been really big for me.”