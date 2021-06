SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 3-seed Angelo State wrapped up its final practice Saturday afternoon before starting its run through the NCAA D-II College World Series.



The Rams will battle sixth-seeded Wingate on Sunday at 1 p.m. and Angelo State head coach Kevin Brooks says, like every team in Cary, the Bulldogs are on a roll.

Less than 24 hours until the Rams begin the 2021 College World Series! #FTJ pic.twitter.com/lhAxCEMYUA — Angelo State Athletics (@angeloathletics) June 5, 2021

Angelo State is making its fourth College World Series appearance under Brooks and first since 2016.