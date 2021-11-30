Belles ready to make another postseason run

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State volleyball team reached the pinnacle at the Division II level claiming the AVCA National Championship last spring.
A year later and the Belles (23-4) are making their 10th straight NCAA tournament appearance looking to get back on top.
The regular season Lone Star Conference champs are in Denver for the South Central Regional this week. Angelo State is the fourth seed and will face the fifth seed Regis in the first round at 6 p.m. Thursday at MSU Denver University.
Hear what Belles’ head coach Chuck Waddington had to say about making another postseason run in the video above.
