SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles Volleyball team hosted their first official team practice this afternoon, where coaches got a first look at this 2023 team.

“Our hope is that we’re putting ourselves in a position to be back at the top of the conference,” said assistant coach Garcia Ramser. “You know, the beginning part of this is really our ‘Back to Basics’ piece, and starting from the ground up again. The players were able to get in town last week and kind of had open gyms and some team bonding things on their own. But you know, this week then turns into our coaches’ first chances to get with them.”

The Rambelles have been working out together for the past week but this was the first practice everyone was out on the floor with the coaching staff.

“I feel like we have a lot of potential. We’ve already been in here working without the coaches. So I’m super excited to see where we’re going to be I think we have a high potential for myself, and I think we’ll make it there and so I’m really excited to see where we go,” said Junior Libero, Caleigh Enax.

The Belles season starts September 1st at the Junell Center in the Kathleen Brasfield Invitational against the University of Southwest.