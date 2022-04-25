SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Woodwind Chamber Ensembles program will present its spring concert which will feature the ASU Saxophone Quartet on Wednesday, April 27, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building at 2602 Dena Drive.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. in the Carr EFA Building’s Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free to the public.

The ASU Saxophone Quartet includes:

Ethan Clark of San Angelo, alto saxophone

Colby Darnell of Goldthwaite, tenor saxophone

Mario Larios-Garcia of San Antonio, soprano and alto saxophone

Matthew Wenzel of Yoakum, baritone saxophone



The musical program will include:

“Prelude and Fugue in A-flat” by Johann Sebastian Bach

“Meditation from Thais” by Jules Massenet

“Trio for Saxophones” by Walter Hartley

“Fly Me To The Moon” by Bart Howard

“Maple Leaf Rag” and “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin



Both of the Scott Joplin pieces are arranged specifically for the ASU Saxophone Quartet by Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, professor of music, who directs the Woodwind Chamber Ensembles program.

For more information, call the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.