SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University Theatre at Angelo State University will be presenting the intimate, youthful drama “I and You” for its final production of the spring season, starting Thursday, April 28, in the ASU Modular Theatre.

Showings will begin at 8 p.m. each night, April 28-30, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The Modular Theatre is located inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building at 2602 Dena Drive.

Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for non-ASU students, and will be free for ASU students, Arts at ASU subscribers and ASU activity card holders. Tickets are available for purchase now online at angelostatetickets.com, and may also be purchased through the ASU box office in the Carr EFA Building.

“I and You” was written by Lauren Gunderson and has won the 2014 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association “New Play Award” as well as being a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

One afternoon, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline’s door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” – an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn’t been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. “I and You” is an ode to youth, life, love and the strange beauty of human connectedness.

Under the direction of Lisa Fischel, instructor of theatre, the student cast includes Chloe Choate and E.J. Mendoza, with understudies Presley Belsher and Vero Villalobos.

The student production crew includes Sam Foster, assistant director/dramaturge; Lizzie Bachran, stage manager; Scott Cantrell and Ruby Brown, assistant stage managers; Matthew Montag, assistant production manager; Alondra Castro, scenic designer; Darcy Saucedo, set dresser; Angie Calfa, assistant lighting design; Genesis Garza, props designer; Kailey Gembler, projection designer; Ella Dorris, sound designer; Stefani Garcia, production electrician; Sami Kumahata, costume designer; Emma Cullen, lighting programmer; Vero Villalobos, charge painter; Jasmine Solis, head carpenter; and Andrew Simpson, deck chief.

ASU staff and faculty on the production crew include Julia McDaniel, lighting designer; Mayra Torres, costume shop manager; and Rick Reeves, production manager.

For reservations and/or ticket information through the ASU box office, call 325-942-2000. The box office is open 3-6 p.m. weekdays.

Members of the ASU Friends of Art and Music Education (FAME) at the “Artist” and “Angel” levels also receive free University Theatre season tickets. Details on joining FAME can be found at angelo.edu/fame.

For more details on the production and/or cast and crew, contact the University Theatre Office at 325-942-2146.