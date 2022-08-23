SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University (ASU) works with 138 local businesses to provide discounts to their students and we have organized them by type to make it easier to find what you need.
To receive the discount offers, students need to present a valid ASU OneCard.
Available Discounts:
Food
- San Angelo To Go
- Food delivery for ASU students on and off campus get $1 off per delivery. Use the code “ASUSDP
- 325-269-0230 / https://sanangelo.menurunners.com/
- Alamo Nutrition
- $1 off healthy smoothie/full lunch combo
- 832-244-7475 / 3112 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
- Beef Jerky Outlet
- 10% off but not available with other offers and discounts
- 325-224-4000 / 4521 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
- Black Sheep Bar and Grill
- 15% off purchase
- 441 Rio Concho Dr., San Angelo, TX
- Bodacious BBQ
- Carter’s Sugar Shop
- 10% off the total and a free cupcake on your birthday
- 325-656-8035 / 28 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo, TX 76903
- Denny’s
- Dickey’s Barbeque
- 10% discount on orders
- 325-226-5551 / 4520 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
- Diego’s Burritos
- Two burritos and a drink for $7.00 (All San Angelo Locations)
- 325-374-8596 / 3102 Knickerbocker Rd. San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://www.diegosburritos.com/
- Double Dave’s Pizzaworks
- 10% off regular price anytime, free draft beer (2 pints per person or 1 pitcher per couple)
- 325-947-3283 / 3536 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://www.doubledaves.com/
- Evolution Meal Prep
- 12% off meals
- 325-227-6753 / 2428 Sherwood way, San Angelo, TX, 76901
- Fleming’s Diner
- 10% off the total amount of the bill
- 325-617-5986 / 2105 Knickerbocker, San Angelo, TX 76905
- Fuentes Café Downtown
- 10% off food total, no discount on alcoholic beverages.
- 325-658-2430 / 101 S Chadbourne St., San Angelo, TX 76903 / http://www.fuentescafedowntown.com/
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
- 10% off food
- 325-703-5044 / 4333 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
- Golden Chick
- Student special is a three-piece chicken tender meal with fries, roll, gravy, and a 20-oz. drink for $6.50 (tax included) and 10% off combos number 1-10.
- 325-224-0905 / 3393 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://goldenchick.com/
- IHOP
- 10% off the whole check with student ID.
- 325-223-2865 / 4302 College Hills Blvd., San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://www.ihop.com/
- Jack and Jill Donuts
- 10% off at the Sherwood location
- 325-223-0867 / 2901 Sherwood Way, STE 148, San Angelo, TX 76901
- Kozy Kitchen
- Receive 10% off with presentation of student ID. (great place to try authentic Korean cuisine like Bulgogi in San Angelo)
- 3346 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
- La Esperanza #2
- $1 off any plate (except the special).
- 2218 W Avenue M, San Angelo, TX 76901
- Lonestar Cheeseburger Company
- $5 Student Meal: 1/4 lb. patty hamburger with house mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and American cheese. Comes with fries and a drink.
- 325-450-6120 / 333 W. Beauregard, San Angelo, TX 76903 / http://lonestarcheeseburgercompany.com/
- Long John Silver’s
- 10% off purchase with student ID.
- 325-949-1334 / 3121 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901 / http://www.ljsilvers.com/
- Lotus Cafe
- Free non-specialty drink with purchase of an entree.
- 832-705-6977 / 3524 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX
- Nakamura’s Sushi & Korean Cuisine
- 5% off all food and drinks, not including alcohol.
- 325-949-0800 / 3222 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
- Newk’s Eatery
- 10% off total order. This includes dine-in, carry-out, or any of the freshly made packaged to-go foods.
- 325-276-4000 / 5528 Sherwood Way, Suite 100, San Angelo, TX 76905 / https://newks.com/
- Packsaddle Bar B Que
- Buy any sandwich receive free chips and drink. This includes single meat burgers.
- 325-949-0616 / 6007 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://www.packsaddlebarbque.com/
- Peasant Village Restaurant
- Free chips or drink with purchase
- 325-655-4811 / 23 S Park St., San Angelo, TX 76901 / http://www.peasantvillagerestaurant.com/
- PV Deli by Chef Jason
- 10% off the total
- 325-777-3354 / 325-777-3354 / Address: 2561 Sunset Dr., Suite B, San Angelo, TX / https://pvdeli.com/
- Rooster’s Chicken ’n Fixins
- Student Special—4 strips, Ind. Ro-Jo’s, Roll, and 32-oz. drink for $5 with student ID.
- 325-223-2456 / 2001 W Harris Ave., San Angelo, TX 76901 / https://www.facebook.com/RoostersChickenNFixins/
- Rosa’s Cafe
- 10% off meal with student ID.
- 4235 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76904
- Stango’s Coffee Shop
- 10% off, or 2 slices of pizza with soda for $5.50 in store, $6.50 to-go
- 221 S. Chadbourne, San Angelo, TX
- The Corner Stop
- 10% off the entire order
- 325-653-7414 / 1302 North Chadbourne, San Angelo, TX 75903 / 2021 Ben Ficklin, San Angelo, TX
- The Latest Scoop
- 10% off the total
- 325-277-6999 / 37 West Concho Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
- The Pit BBQ
- The student special is $7.00 with tax chop beef or pulled pork, chips, and a drink.
- 325-617-5004 / 2330 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901 / http://www.thepitbarbque.com/
- TJ’s Frozen Yogurt and Coffee
- Extra punch on the TJ card, with ASU OneCard
- 3347 Knickerbocker, San Angelo, TX
- Trophy’s Pizza
- Will offer carry out a discount on all deliveries, plus an additional $1 off already discounted prices when you pick up.
- 4325 Southwest, San Angelo, TX 76904
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- 10% off order
- 3129 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
- All Students will receive a 10% discount on their total bill when you present your ASU OneCard
- 325-655-1700 / 59 Koenigheim, San Angelo, TX
- Zentner’s Daughter
- Free onion rings with meal and drink purchase. One per table. $5 hamburgers on Sunday and Wednesday nights.
- 325-949-2821 / 1901 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904 / https://www.facebook.com/ZentnersDaughterSteakhouse/
- Coffee 101
- 10% off with one card/student ID
- 325-227-4382 / 101 N. Main, San Angelo, TX / http://coffee-101.com/
Technology
- Carrot Ink
- $10 discount and Free Shipping on all printer ink and toner cartridges orders over $40. Register using a valid .edu email and use coupon code “EDUDSCNT” on checkout. One discount code per order. Cannot be combined with any other offer.
- Cell Phone & PC Repair
- Students can receive 12% off of all Apple Products
- 325-942-5728 / 4001 Sunset Dr., San Angelo, TX, 76904 / http://www.sanangelophonerepair.com/
- Computer Bytes
- 10% off on all labor and one free ethernet cable per student.
- 325-223-9200 / 3538 Knickerbocker Road, San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://www.comp-bytes.com/
- Drone Fly
- COUPON CODE: EDUDSCNT, Get a 5% discount on drones, accessories, parts and repair orders at Dronefly.com. Register by using a valid .edu email and use this coupon upon checkout
- Mighty Skins
- mightyskins.com offers all kinds of phones, tablet cases, and gaming/computer skins. Use code 25off4edu at checkout to receive 25% off any purchase!
- https://mightyskins.com/
- Planet Dish LLC
- use discount code: DISHEDU to save up to 30% on a dish TV package. Students will also receive a $50 Visa Gift Card when they sign up for DISH Network. Additionally, if students purchase an internet package using the same discount code, they will receive another $50 card.
- https://planetdish.com/student-discount/
Automotive
- Angelo Dent Removal Inc
- 10% off hail damage insurance claim, 20% off any door dings/minor dent repair
- 325-703-6149 / 2315 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901 / http://angelodentremovalinc.com/
- Boni’s Jimenez Automotive
- 10% off the total
- 325-658-7652 / 128 E 3rd Street, San Angelo, TX 76903
- Carr Clinic (auto repair shop)
- 10% off total ticket/repair costs for students
- 325-655-5252
- Concho Bike Shop
- Present one card for 15% off all regular-priced items
- 2015 Austin St., San Angelo, TX 76903
- Jack’s Car Wash and Lube Center
- ask about our discount and present your one card for 10% off of an oil change. If the oil change is purchased, a free car wash is also included.
- 325-227-6865 / 14 N Koenigheim St., San Angelo, TX 76903
- Kwik Kar
- 10% off all oil changes and/or vehicle service.
- 325-942-6121 / 4385 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76904
- R1Concepts Brakes
- 10% off on all brake components (i.e. rotors & pads.).
- https://www.r1concepts.com/
- Randy’s Bike and Run Shop
- 10% off of total purchase
- 1717 S. Oakes St., San Angelo, TX
- RCG Auto Logistics – Vehicle Shipping
- RCG logistics offers an exclusive 10% discount on vehicle shipping anywhere in the United States. This is offered to all Angelo University staff, students and alumni. To apply your discount, at booking or over the phone mention code ASU10.
- 800-381-2068 / https://www.rcgauto.com/shipping/quote/
- Reed Brothers Detail
- Stripes Total Car Care
- $3 off All American Wash, $10 off oil change, $10 off any detail $39.00 and up
- 325-223-9000 / 4560 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
- SunShades Window Tinting
Beauty
- Angelo Hairlines
- $2 off all haircuts. 20% off all other services.
- 325-223-8500 / 2424 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
- DaVi Nails
- 20% off total
- 325-223-0102 / 5501 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76904
- Elite Physique
- Semester tanning for only $89 and 20% off Lotion or 10% off any other monthly membership. $10 off buddy programs.
- 325-947-3058 / 3109 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://www.elitephysiquetans.com/
- MMM Designs
- 50% off haircuts and hair color services. The normal price of haircuts is $20 for men and $26 for women. With the discount, haircuts for men are $10 and $13 for women. (Color prices vary)
- 325-245-8730 / 1809 Freeland Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76903
- Redd’z Beauty Salon
- $10 off dread wash and retwist with freestyle, $10 off natural hair wash and style, and $10 braid style (for men and women), $100 medium box braids, $80 bob box braids and large, $65 crochet styles, $80 sew-ins
- 432-816-7312 / 107 Paint Rock Rd, San Angelo, TX 76903
- Revive Salon and Spa
- 30% off all hair services
- 325-277-4934 / 2412 College Hills Blvd., San Angelo, TX / http://revivesanangelo.com/
- The Beauty Insiders
- use coupon code PRIME15 at checkout to get 15%off on all of their products.
- https://www.thebeautyinsiders.com/
- The Rage
- Young Men $23 haircut (with ASU ID or ROTC $12), Young Women $35 haircut (with ASU ID or ROTC $18), Eyebrow Waxing $15, highlight starts at $100, and full solid hair color starting at $85.
- 325-949-2012 / 2414 Vanderventer Rd., San Angelo, TX
- Zen Nails and Spa
- 10% off discount Monday through Wednesday
- 325-947-1717 / 3812 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
Entertainment
- Angelo Civic Theatre
- Tickets for Musicals are $17 for students, all other event prices are $16 for students.
- 325-949-4400 / 1936 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX / http://www.angelotheater.com/
- Retro Gaming
- 10% off total
- 325-374-3299 / 308 W. Washington, San Angelo, TX 76903
- San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
- $2 admission for adults
- 1 Love St., San Angelo, TX
- Stadium Lanes, Inc.
- Games are discounted to $2.80 from the regular price of $3.75. Monday and Thursday is College Night, Beer (if over 21) is discounted $1 from regular prices after 9 p.m. to closing.
- 325-651-2695 / 2105 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904
- The Concho Palace Dance Hall and Saloon
- 20% discount at the door for cover charge. Cash sales only
- 325-703-5023 / 2581 Sunset Drive, San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://www.theconchopalace.com/
Shopping
- Myers Drug/Boutique
- 10% off all boutique items, not any prescriptions.
- 325-655-3146 / 295 Chadbourne, San Angelo, TX 76903 / http://www.myersdrug.com/
- Sam’s Club
- Offers collegiate membership with incentives for joining. See representative for details.
- 325-223-9373 ext. 109 / 5749 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901 / https://www.samsclub.com/club/san-angelo-tx-sams-club/4948
Clothing
- Best Texas Tees
- 10% off every day for ASU students.
- 325-944-3300 / 2403 W. Ave N., San Angelo, TX 76904 / https://www.besttexastees.com/
- Big Country T’s
- 10% off total order
- Blair’s Western Wear, Inc.
- 10% off the purchase price. Excludes all clearance items and Wrangler 13MWZ or 936DEN Jeans.
- 325-949-6287 / 4230 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901 / https://www.blairswesternwear.com/
- Jessy Rose Merchantile
- 10% off purchase
- 34 E Concho Ave, San Angelo, TX
- Sassy Fox
- 10% off purchase
- 34 E Concho Ave, San Angelo, TX
- Scrub University
- 15% off total
- 325-944-3602 / 1932 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
- The Black Tux
- $20 off a suit/tux rental online only using the code ANGELOST20
- 888-717-1588 / https://theblacktux.com/
- The House of FiFi DuBois
- 10% off clothing.
Clinical / Medical
- Angelo Back & RehabNew
- patients receive a 20-minute jet water massage for $20.
- Coastal Sunglasses/Eyewear
- 0% off of glasses, 20% off of sunglasses, and 10% off of contact lenses.
- https://www.coastal.com/eyewear
- Concho Valley Family Dental
- ASU students receive 10% off all services/products, If you purchase a Sonicare toothbrush from CVFD, free brush head at every hygiene appointment, charged for only 1 set of X-rays per year (second set free), If interested in Zoom whitening, free take-home vial at every (current) hygiene visit
- Medical Arts Pharmacy
- 10% off of braces and supports (back, arm, knee, etc.)
- 325-949-4636 / 2102 Pecos St. San Angelo, TX, 76901
- The Palladian Day Spa
- Massage Therapist April DeBarr $10 off $70/60 minute session (412)-601-2622
- Massage Therapist Jeannette Quick $10 off $70/60 minute session (254)-396-2554
- If 90-minute session is preferred 10% will be taken off the total
- 3013 Knickerbocker Rd., San Angelo, TX 76904
Fitness
- Five Rings Dojang Martial Arts
- 21% off membership. 10% off of select training gear and apparel at www.fiveringsdojang.com
- http://www.fiveringsdojang.com/
- Team Chip Tae Kwan Do
- 10% off monthly tuition
- 325-949-1405 / 3512 Knickerbocker Road, San Angelo, TX 76904
- Focus Nutrition
- 15% off of total purchase if code “ASU15” coupon is entered at checkout. (Online, based out of Denver, Colorado)
- http://focusnutritionstore.com/
- Hero’s Fitness
- $25 processing fee to start – $29.95 a month
- 325-949-8888 / 4110 Sunset Dr., San Angelo, TX 76904
- Maximus Nutrition
- 25% off the total
- 325-703-6389 / 3542 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904
- Redefined Nutrition
- $7 for a full meal when valid student ID is presented.
- 325-227-4469 / 1951 W Beauregard, San Angelo, TX
Childcare
- Around the Clock Child Care Center
- $5 off per week or $20 off per month
- 325-655-2797 / 12 S Emerick Street, San Angelo, TX 76903
- Concho Valley Gymnastics
- Students and professors’ children receive $5 off the tuition price for classes/summer camp.
- 325-482-8878 / 101 N. Oakes St. San Angelo, TX 76903 / http://www.conchovalleygymnastics.com/
- Dibsies Personalization Station
- Large selection of toy boxes, baby gifts, wall decals, growth charts, step stools, and kids furniture. Save 10% on any purchase made by redeeming the code Angelo10
- 877-514-3493 / 7014 Fairfield Business Center Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45014 / https://www.dibsies.com/
- Little Rascal’s Clubhouse
- $10 a week discount off of weekly tuition. This can be used in conjunction with family discount, which is $10 off per week if two or more siblings are enrolled.
- 325-944-0721 / 2216 W Ave M, San Angelo, TX 76901 / http://lrclubhouse.com/
Alcohol
- Brix Winery
- 10% off bottles any day, Wine Wednesday specials include $4 sweets $5 dry glasses of wine and 15% off bottles, $10 chair massage for 15 minutes every other Wednesday starting January 9th, 2019
- 325-482-9463 / 113 E Concho Ave #190, San Angelo, TX / http://brixwinerysa.com/
- In Vino Veritas
- 10% off bottle purchases on Fridays
- 325-223-1045 / 2007 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://invinoveritaswines.com/
- Joe’s Icehouse
- 10% off liquor/wine
- 325-653-3716 / 1424 W Beauregard, San Angelo, TX 76901
- Mardi Gras Liquor
- 5% student discount on liquor and wine ONLY, no discount for beer, soda, mixers or tobacco products.
- 325-245-8820 / 2427 College Hills Blvd., San Angelo, TX 76904
Jewelry
- Glass Jewelers
- Buy 3 Jellies/jam get 4th one half off, and all in-stock jewelry 10% off
- 325-947-1680 / 5030 A Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX
- Legend Jewelers
- 10% off purchase of any wedding ring or set. 1$ off the tour
- 325-653-0112 / 18 E Concho Ave., San Angelo, TX 76903 / http://www.legendjewelers.com/
- Tungsten Rings & Co.
- ASU students receive 15% off any item from the online store. Enter promo code ASU15 at checkout.
- https://www.tungstenringsco.com
Non-College Classes
- SoundLife Music Academy
- One Free Lesson, and 20% Off Online Lessons with code: ANGELO
- https://www.soundlifelessons.com
- Grant Central USA
- Grant Central USA offers courses on how to write effective grant proposals so that when you present your grant proposal to get funding for your research, or other initiatives, you have a better chance of getting the funding you need. Use code 10OFFANGELO at checkout on their online store to receive 10% off of one of their courses.
- https://www.grantcentralusa.com/
- Vino Dipinte
- 15% off classes
- 602 Orient St., San Angelo, TX
Storage
- A-Plus Super Storage
- $1 move-in for all students and faculty at the newest location on 6025 Southwest Blvd.
- 325-942-9500
- Affordable Self Storage
- All students receive $20 off their first month’s rent with a student ID.
Bulk product
- Custom Buttons
- Custom buttons offer personalized, made in the USA, buttons for any occasion. Use code ASU15 to receive 15% off of any order.
- https://www.custombuttons.com/order-promotional-products/custom-buttons.html
- Foam Core Print
- 10% off the entire purchase when you use the ASU10 code.
- 855-465-7744 / 1968 S. Coast Hwy, Suite 1011, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 / https://www.foamcoreprint.com/
- sleekwristbands.com
- use code ASU 15 at checkout to receive 15% off of any order. They offer personalized wristbands for a variety of occasions
- https://www.sleekwristbands.com/
Other
- Bahlman Cleaners
- 10% discount on laundry and dry cleaning with ASU ID.
- Bella Vista Apartments
- No application fee and half-off security deposits
- 325-245-7790 / 4126 Ben Ficklin, San Angelo, TX 76903
- BusRental.com
- Use code: BUSEDU to receive 5% off a charter bus rental for students and/or faculty
- https://www.busrental.com
- CGTrader.com
- CGtrader.com offers a wide array of 3D printed figurines/models. Perfect for anatomical studies, mechanical/engineering models, and more. Use code: EDU10OFF to receive 10% off of any purchase from the website.
- https://www.cgtrader.com
- Downwind Guide Service
- 10% off of any weekend fishing trips for staff, students, and faculty of Angelo State University. Be sure to mention the discount when booking.
- 209 S Shady Shores RD #300, Lake Dallas, TX, 75065 / http://downwindguideservice.com/
- The Barber Law Firm
- If you are injured in a vehicle, or pedestrian accident, the Barber Law Firm, located in Plano, Tx., can consult with you regarding your rights for free, and offer our students a 10% discount on legal services fees.
- https://www.thebarberlawfirm.com/
- Throwed Music
- 30% off all day, every day.
- 325-716-9072 / Sunset Mall, S4001 Sunset Drive, San Angelo, TX 76904 / https://www.facebook.com/Throwed-Music-193781124090449/
- Wallpaper Boulevard
- This company offers temporary wallpaper options that students can use to decorate their dorm rooms and apartments. Discount code: ANGLO10
- https://www.wallpaperboulevard.com/