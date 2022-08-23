SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University (ASU) works with 138 local businesses to provide discounts to their students and we have organized them by type to make it easier to find what you need.

To receive the discount offers, students need to present a valid ASU OneCard.

Available Discounts:

Food

Technology

Automotive

Beauty

Entertainment

Shopping

Clothing

Clinical / Medical

Fitness

Childcare

Alcohol

Jewelry

Non-College Classes

  • SoundLife Music Academy
  • Grant Central USA
    • Grant Central USA offers courses on how to write effective grant proposals so that when you present your grant proposal to get funding for your research, or other initiatives, you have a better chance of getting the funding you need. Use code 10OFFANGELO at checkout on their online store to receive 10% off of one of their courses.
    •  https://www.grantcentralusa.com/
  • Vino Dipinte

Storage

  • A-Plus Super Storage
    • $1 move-in for all students and faculty at the newest location on 6025 Southwest Blvd.
    •  325-942-9500
  • Affordable Self Storage
    • All students receive $20 off their first month’s rent with a student ID.

Bulk product

Other