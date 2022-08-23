SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University (ASU) works with 138 local businesses to provide discounts to their students and we have organized them by type to make it easier to find what you need.

To receive the discount offers, students need to present a valid ASU OneCard.

Available Discounts:

Food

Technology

Carrot Ink $10 discount and Free Shipping on all printer ink and toner cartridges orders over $40. Register using a valid .edu email and use coupon code “EDUDSCNT” on checkout. One discount code per order. Cannot be combined with any other offer. http://www.carrotink.com/

Cell Phone & PC Repair Students can receive 12% off of all Apple Products 325-942-5728 / 4001 Sunset Dr., San Angelo, TX, 76904 / http://www.sanangelophonerepair.com/

Computer Bytes 10% off on all labor and one free ethernet cable per student. 325-223-9200 / 3538 Knickerbocker Road, San Angelo, TX 76904 / http://www.comp-bytes.com/

Drone Fly COUPON CODE: EDUDSCNT, Get a 5% discount on drones, accessories, parts and repair orders at Dronefly.com. Register by using a valid .edu email and use this coupon upon checkout https://www.dronefly.com

Mighty Skins mightyskins.com offers all kinds of phones, tablet cases, and gaming/computer skins. Use code 25off4edu at checkout to receive 25% off any purchase! https://mightyskins.com/

Planet Dish LLC use discount code: DISHEDU to save up to 30% on a dish TV package. Students will also receive a $50 Visa Gift Card when they sign up for DISH Network. Additionally, if students purchase an internet package using the same discount code, they will receive another $50 card. https://planetdish.com/student-discount/



Automotive

Beauty

Entertainment

Shopping

Clothing

Clinical / Medical

Fitness

Childcare

Alcohol

Jewelry

Non-College Classes

SoundLife Music Academy One Free Lesson, and 20% Off Online Lessons with code: ANGELO https://www.soundlifelessons.com

Grant Central USA Grant Central USA offers courses on how to write effective grant proposals so that when you present your grant proposal to get funding for your research, or other initiatives, you have a better chance of getting the funding you need. Use code 10OFFANGELO at checkout on their online store to receive 10% off of one of their courses. https://www.grantcentralusa.com/

Vino Dipinte 15% off classes 602 Orient St., San Angelo, TX



Storage

A-Plus Super Storage $1 move-in for all students and faculty at the newest location on 6025 Southwest Blvd. 325-942-9500

Affordable Self Storage All students receive $20 off their first month’s rent with a student ID.



Bulk product

Custom Buttons Custom buttons offer personalized, made in the USA, buttons for any occasion. Use code ASU15 to receive 15% off of any order. https://www.custombuttons.com/order-promotional-products/custom-buttons.html

Foam Core Print 10% off the entire purchase when you use the ASU10 code. 855-465-7744 / 1968 S. Coast Hwy, Suite 1011, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 / https://www.foamcoreprint.com/

sleekwristbands.com use code ASU 15 at checkout to receive 15% off of any order. They offer personalized wristbands for a variety of occasions https://www.sleekwristbands.com/



Other