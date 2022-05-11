SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s largest-ever graduating class with well over 1,140 students is scheduled to walk the stage this Friday and Saturday, May 13 – 14 in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson St.

There will be 5 spring commencement ceremonies and ASU graduates will represent a total of 27 doctoral degrees, 410 master’s degrees, and 712 bachelor’s degrees.

Friday, May 13, Commencement Ceremonies:

5 p.m. – Graduates of the College of Education and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in education fields

Saturday, May 14, Commencement Ceremonies:

10 a.m. – Graduates of the College of Science and Engineering and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in those academic fields

The Junnell Center will be open an hour prior to each ceremony and are open and accessible to the public, which can also be viewed live on the ASU website at angelo.edu/commencement.

The spring commencement ceremonies will highlight three days of graduation-related events. A new event this year will be the inaugural “Raices y Suenos” Latinx Graduation Celebration and Stole Ceremony on Friday, May 13, at 11 a.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N.

Other graduation-related events: