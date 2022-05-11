SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s largest-ever graduating class with well over 1,140 students is scheduled to walk the stage this Friday and Saturday, May 13 – 14 in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson St.
There will be 5 spring commencement ceremonies and ASU graduates will represent a total of 27 doctoral degrees, 410 master’s degrees, and 712 bachelor’s degrees.
Friday, May 13, Commencement Ceremonies:
- 5 p.m. – Graduates of the College of Education and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in education fields
- 7:30 p.m. – Graduates of the Archer College of Health and Human Services and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in those academic fields
Saturday, May 14, Commencement Ceremonies:
- 10 a.m. – Graduates of the College of Science and Engineering and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in those academic fields
- 1 p.m. – Graduates of the Norris-Vincent College of Business and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in business fields
- 4 p.m. – Graduates of the College of Arts and Humanities and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in those academic fields
The Junnell Center will be open an hour prior to each ceremony and are open and accessible to the public, which can also be viewed live on the ASU website at angelo.edu/commencement.
The spring commencement ceremonies will highlight three days of graduation-related events. A new event this year will be the inaugural “Raices y Suenos” Latinx Graduation Celebration and Stole Ceremony on Friday, May 13, at 11 a.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N.
Other graduation-related events:
- Thursday, May 12
- 4:30 PM – Social Work Department will conduct the annual Pinning Ceremony for its graduates
- ( Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive )
- 6:00 PM – David L. Hirschfeld Department of Engineering will host a Graduation Celebration for its graduating seniors
- ( Room 100 of the Mathematics-Computer Science Building, 2200 Dena Drive )
- 7:00 PM – Nursing Department will conduct the annual Pinning Ceremony for its graduates
- ( Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive )
- 4:30 PM – Social Work Department will conduct the annual Pinning Ceremony for its graduates
- Friday, May 13
- 9:00 AM – ASU’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will conduct its Spring Commissioning Ceremony for graduating cadets. The cadets will receive their appointments as second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force.
- ( LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center, 1620 University Ave )
- 11:00 AM – Physical Therapy Department will conduct its annual Awards Banquet
- ( Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive )
- 9:00 AM – ASU’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will conduct its Spring Commissioning Ceremony for graduating cadets. The cadets will receive their appointments as second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force.