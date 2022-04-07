View of Moscow Kremlin behind the Bolshoy Kamenny Bridge with bright flags

SANANGELO, Texas – The Russian Enrichment Program at Angelo State University will be hosting a presentation led by Dr. Jason Roberts, a lecturer in the Department of Slavic and Eurasian Studies at the University of Texas. This event will be held on Monday, April 11, in the ASU Academic Building room 135, 2502 Dena Drive. This event is free and open to the public.

The presentation is titled “A Spiritual War with Democracy: The Theology of Russia’s Far Right,” and will discuss the ongoing endeavors of politicians and oligarchs from the conservative Russian Orthodox “religious right” to reshape Russian culture into a totalitarian empire – and how it impacts modern U.S. and Russian geopolitics.

Dr. Roberts also serves as a lecturer in UT’s Department of Religious Studies and currently projects his focus towards the legacy of the Romanian Iron Guard and early 20th century Russian monarchist theology and philosophy. His research also dives into the intellectual history of medieval and early modern Christian theology and demonology, the role of music in religion, and the intersection of religion and the far right.

This presentation is being sponsored by the Department of English and Modern Languages and the ASU Russian Club. The ASU Russian enrichment program hosts guest speakers and other presentations during each academic year in order to encourage students to gain interest in and study Russian language and culture.

For more information, contact Ewa Davis, ASU Russian language instructor, at 325-486-6161 or ewa.davis@angelo.edu.