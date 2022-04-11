Dr. Janelle Ott of the Angelo State University music faculty will present a public recital of music for bassoon and accompanying instruments on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

The concert will be held in the EFA Building’s Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public. Ott will be performing on bassoon and accompanying her will be:

Hunter Mabery, ASU staff accompanist, on piano

Dr. Trent Shuey, ASU assistant director of bands, on percussion

Dr. Brandon Houghtalen, associate director of bands at Abilene Christian University, on French horn

The Musical program for the event will include:

“Carignane” by Jacques Ibert

“Concerto in E Minor” by Antonio Vivaldi

“Three Songs Without Words” by Felix Mendelssohn

“Trio for Horn, Bassoon, and Piano” by Eric Ewazen

“Wood, Water, and Roses: Women’s Medicine for Difficult Times” by Amber Ferenz

“Pocket Grooves for Bassoon & Percussion” by Gene Koshinski

Otts is an instructor of double reeds and joined the ASU music faculty in 2019. She has since performed with the San Angelo Symphony, Abilene Symphony and Midland-Odessa Symphony Orchestra, as well as many others throughout Texas, Arkansas, Illinois and Louisiana. She has previously taught at Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene Christian University, McMurry University, and most recently at Collin College in Plano. In addition to that she has also taught private lessons in school districts throughout Texas. She received her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in bassoon performance at the University of North Texas.

For more information, contact the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.