SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Nicole St. Germaine, a professor of English in Angelo State University’s Department of English and Modern Languages, has been selected for the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 Fulbright-Hays Seminars Abroad program to conduct research in Norway this summer.

St. Germaine will receive funding for travel and lodging expenses while she is spending the four weeks with other college and university educators immersed in the Norwegian culture for the seminar titled “Typically Atypical: The Many Facets of Modern Norway.” These educators were selected for this prestigious and competitive program based on proposals submitted earlier this year.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to travel to Norway to study Norwegian culture and government systems,” St. Germaine said. “I look forward to sharing what I learn with the ASU community, as well as with my students in my Technical Writing courses.”

The Fulbright-Hays program is available to educators and administrators with responsibilities for curriculum development in fields related to the social sciences, humanities, languages and area studies. St. Germaine’s research interests include technical communications in the health fields, communicating health information to Spanish speakers, and improving communication for children with autism and other special needs. She has written dozens of professional journal articles, book chapters and book reviews, and has also made numerous presentations at professional conferences.

St. Germaine has been an ASU faculty member since 2007, as well as a member of ASU’s Americans with Disabilities Act Committee, co-founder and faculty sponsor for the Spectrum student organization for neurodiversity awareness, faculty sponsor for the Technical Writing Club, a former member of the Faculty Senate, and a current member of numerous other university committees. She was awarded the 2016-17 ASU President’s Award for Faculty Excellence in Leadership/Service, and has also won numerous awards from the Society for Technical Communication.

When not on campus, St. Germaine is an editorial board member for the Journal of Rhetoric, Professional Communication and Globalization, and she is the founder and co-director of the San Angelo Parents of Children with Autism organization. She earned her Ph.D. in technical communication and rhetoric from Texas Tech University.

St. Germaine is the third ASU faculty member to be selected for a Fulbright-Hays Seminars Abroad program, all of which have stemmed from the Department of English and Modern Languages. Dr. Karen Cody, a professor of French and Spanish, participated in the 2016 program in Senegal – and Dr. David Faught, a professor of Spanish, participated in the 2017 program in Chile.

For more information, contact St. Germaine at 325-486-6151 or nicole.st.germaine@angelo.edu.