ASU adapts services for New and Prospective Students

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With its campus closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Angelo State University has adapted many of the services utilized by new incoming freshmen, new transfer students and prospective students to prepare for the upcoming fall semester, when classes are intended to be held back on campus.

The ASU Admissions Office is still actively recruiting new students for the fall 2020 semester. Information for students interested in attending ASU this fall can be found at myfuture.angelo.edu/coronavirus-information. The webpage includes:

Details on live streaming information sessions for prospective students and their parents

A Virtual Tour of the ASU campus

Links for prospective students to connect with their admissions counselors

A list of Frequently Asked Questions and answers

Accommodations in the regular admission process are also being made for prospective students who haven’t yet taken the SAT or ACT exams, whose high schools have implemented a pass/fail grading system for this semester, or who are having trouble contacting their high schools to attain their transcripts or get academic counseling. For more specific details, students should connect with their admissions counselor or contact the Admissions Office at admissions@angelo.edu or 325-942-2041.

ASU admissions counselors are also available for Live Chat sessions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at myfuture.angelo.edu.

For new incoming freshmen and transfer students who have already been admitted for the fall semester, the next step is attending New Student Orientation (NSO). This year, NSO sessions are moving to an online/virtual format and will include:

A live-streaming welcome session

A live informational session, where new students can interact with current students and orientation leaders

Links to required online orientation modules

A parent and family portal with multiple live sessions

Students can register for NSO sessions at angelo.edu/ramready.

Once registered, students will be contacted by an academic advisor to discuss advising and registration for their fall semester classes prior to their NSO session.

Orientation leaders are also available for Live Chat sessions Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. at angelo.edu/admissions.

All the latest information for current ASU students, faculty and staff on how the ASU Ram Family is dealing with the many issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is available at angelo.edu/coronavirus.

Press Release and Photo Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing

