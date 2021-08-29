Angelo State University temporarily shifts to hybrid classes

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Positive Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the Concho Valley and Angelo State is making efforts to slow the spread.

ASU announced on their website that they will shift from primarily in person classes to a hybrid format starting August 30th through September 17th.

We spoke to the people who are directly affected the most, the students. As a freshman, Kaden Draper doesn’t mind the hybrid format.

“I’ve been online since the middle of my junior year I’m pretty used to it by now, so I can really just go on to connect on Blackboard. I think we should do whatever is best for the campus if COVID cases are spiking then we should do whatever we can to prevent it from happening, including masks or social distancing really just whatever’s best.”

All campus services will still be available but students, faculty, and staff will be required to complete a wellness check before leaving residence halls or coming to campus.

All campus event attendees will need to be prepared to show wellness check badges and have their temperature check before entering a facility.

Students who do not pass a wellness check or uncomfortable participating in in person learning should contact their instructors or seek ADA accommodations. Masks are strongly encouraged and washing hands is highly encouraged to prevent the spread of all germs.