SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State soccer team hosted their 2023 full-day soccer summer camp that started on Wednesday morning at the ASU Intramural Fields and continues until Saturday afternoon.

The camp is open for kids six to 15 years old of all skill levels and is designed to develop them technically and tactically as soccer players.

“I think it’s great because it shows obviously commitment, passion for the sport, and obviously have a great time coming out here,” said Rambelles assistant coach, Harold Munoz.

Rambelles coaches and a few Rambelles soccer players were in attendance, teaching them everything they need to know about the sport of soccer to further develop their skills out on the field.

“They think it’s something relatable to them, whether they aspire to play college soccer, they can see them out here and obviously get to interact with them, so they get to see that they’re just like them in a certain sense, in that, we’re all still a kid,” said Munoz.

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 8th will be the final day of camp which has been a great turnout so far even with this Texas heat. Assistant coach for the Rambelles soccer team, Harold Munoz, spoke on what the athletes have been working on each day to improve their skills.

“Every single day has a different topic, so it kind of depends on the day, so on one of the days, we have passing… defending… and finishing,” said Munoz.