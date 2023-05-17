SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State Powerlifting team dominated this year at nationals, going up against tough competition, bringing home fourth place as a team, which is something they have never done before.

“This has been a great opportunity for Angelo State, because I don’t think our team has placed in a long time at a national level. I don’t think we’ve ever placed, so it was really good recognition for us,” the 2022-2023 Ram powerlifting president, Annabelle Butts said.

While bringing home national championships and medals is always the goal, that’s not all this program is about. This program opens doors to different opportunities and connects you with a community outside of Angelo State, the lifting community.

“It’s just given me a lot of cool opportunities, and I got to meet call people, been to cool places, stuff like that,” said the incoming 2023-2024 Ram powerlifting president, Emily Ramos. “I got to go to nationals, that was pretty cool, that’s the goal for next year for more to place individually, but also place higher as a team.”

Even though the girls team brought home fourth as a team and a gold individually, if they could ask for anything, it would be for more guys to join the program.

“We have a grunt, bunch of guys, but this is a very competitive sport, so getting to that national level with the guys team would be super awesome,” said Butts.

If you like working out, are competitive and dedicated, and enjoy being around a group of people who have the same goal in mind, this program may just be for you.

“I would say to anybody that was hoping to join the team, we’re completely open and looking for members,” said Kylie Bliton, the 2023-2024 Treasurer and social media manager. “If you have a good work ethic and have a good attitude, anything can be accomplished. It doesn’t matter about the weight that you lift or how much you can lift. You are accepted here.”

Over the past few years, this team has only continue to grow and show other teams that they are a force to be reckoned with, and that’s what they’ll continue to do.

“Overall being here, I am really proud of what we came from when this team first started to what we are now. Even just the growth from last year to this year is something that’s really awesome to see,” said Natalie Walker, the 2023-2024 Ram powerlifting Vice President. “I think that more people should try to do powerlifting, and if they’re interested, then talk to someone on our team, and it would be a lot of fun, we’d love to have ya.”