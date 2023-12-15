SAN ANGELO, Texas — December 9, 2023 was a major day for the Belles Basketball program, with two athletes hitting a huge milestone in the same game. A milestone that is definitely unheard of to share between two athletes in the same game.

In their Saturday afternoon matchup against LSC competitor, Oklahoma Christian, Madeline Stephens, was the first Belle to cross the 1,000 point threshold, hitting a three pointer.

But little to her, or her teammates’ knowledge, Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant would hit that same milestone, in the same game, off a layup and an and-one.

“Well, she hit that, it was an and one, she hit that layup and she was standing at the free throw line, and our announcer guy yelled it out; and we both just looked at each other and we just started dying laughing cause we were like there’s no way that this just happened at the same time,” said Belle’s junior forward, Madeline Stephens.

“It’s special. I mean, me and Maddy already have a great bond, great friendship, and the fact that we got to share that together is very special, and we get to carry that with us,” said Belle’s senior forward, Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant.

While many athletes that stay with a program three to four years see that milestone in their career, it is uncommon that two athletes hit it in the same game, only a quarter apart.

“I don’t know how many times that happens where you have two players at the same time get in their thousandth point. Super happy for them, and what makes them special is they honestly, they don’t worry about stuff like that. Without those two, we obviously wouldn’t be where we are,” said Belle’s head basketball coach Alesha Ellis.

With it only being December, and both Stephens and Pleasant having a whole season ahead of them, surpassing that milestone allows them to set new goals for themselves, the team, and their power duo.

“Just to go win a National Championship right now. I mean taking it one game at a time, making sure that we have fun and we pick up the pace every game. Being a Belles has been an amazing experience, especially because I get to experience it with the coach that I started with, said Pleasant.

“Me and Tay personally, we kind of hold each other accountable on the defense and rebounding. You know, we push each other each day in practice, and then in the game we’re always like ‘so, who’s going to have the most rebounds in this game?’ We just push each other in that post position, that four, five position, to kind of see who’s going to be the best one that day,” said Stephens.

This powerful duo have a huge season ahead of them, with Stephens ending the game Saturday with 1,013 career Belle points, and Pleasant ending with 1,001 career Belle points. Their next big game is in the Big Island Holiday Classic in Hilo, Hawaii. Their first game is against Bridgewater State on December 15th.