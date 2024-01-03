SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #11 Angelo State Rams and Belles host their first game of the 2024 season taking on the Western New Mexico Mustangs Thursday evening.

The Belles went 2-0 in the Big Island Holiday Classic over in Hawaii during the Christmas break as well as the Rams who went 2-0 in the Daytona Beach Shootout, defeating #6 West Liberty.

“Our practices have been the best that we’ve seen all year, throughout this break, so I’m excited about that and I feel like our leaders are stepping up and we’re all doing what we’re capable of,” said Belle’s head basketball coach Alesha Ellis. “I’m really excited to see what they have to bring on Thursday. We’ve got to make sure that we’re smart on both sides of the floor. We have to execute every game plan that we have and make sure that we don’t miss those assignments.”

“And now here we are for league play and our biggest thing is it’s two games a week for the next eight weeks, so can we just focus on one game at a time and that’s going to be our biggest question mark right now is, Western New Mexico – they’re up first, very very challenging team with the way they play and then we have a gauntlet right after that,” said Rams head basketball coach Vinay Patel. “Our mentality will never change, it’ll be a one-game mentality and for us, this is the biggest game of the season right now coming up with Western.”