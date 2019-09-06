Angelo State Volleyball Set for Kathleen Brasfield Invitational

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Volleyball will open up their 2019 season with the Kathleen Brasfield Invitational at the Junell Center.

“I’m really excited to be able to play in front of a crowd at home,” Junior Setter Lindsey Ledyard said. “This counts for us. This counts for what we could be doing in the postseason.”

The Belles will start off with a match against Southeastern Oklahoma State at 12:00 p.m. on Friday. They will play again at 6:00 p.m. against New Mexico Highlands.

“We put in a ton of work both in last spring and then in the summer and in preseason,” Senior Setter Meghan Parker said. “We just hit the ground running, so we are really excited to get it going.”

On Saturday, the Belles will face Fort Lewis College at 12:00 p.m. and finish up the day against Northwestern Oklahoma State at 6:00 p.m.