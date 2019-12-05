Angelo State advances in DII Tournament, sends West Texas A&M packing

DENVER– The Angelo State Volleyball team beat West Texas A&M 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA DII Tournament on Thursday to advance to the semifinals.

This marks the first time the Belles beat the Lady Buffs in the South Central Regional Tournament. ASU (29-2) was 0-4 against WT (22-7) entering the match.

The Lady Buffs won the first set 25-22 after a kill by Torrey Miller. The Belles didn’t drop a set after that, and won the match courtesy of a kill by Kailyn Gilbreath.

Gilbreath totaled 15 kills on the day. Sundara Chinn lead the Belles in kills with 17. Lindsey Ledyard lead the team in assists with 23. The Cedar Park Native also recorded 17 digs.

Angelo State will face the No. 2 seed, Colorado School of Mines, at 6:00 p.m. CST on Friday at the Regis Field House. The Orediggers swept the Belles in their previous meeting back on September 14th.

MATCH POINT

Angelo State defeats West Texas A&M 3-1 in the opening round of the NCAA DII Tournament! First time ASU beat WT in the tourney (0-4 prior).

ASU will face the winner of the No. 2 Colorado School of Mines/ No. 7 Tarleton State match in the semifinals at 6 p.m. tomorrow pic.twitter.com/8G3kVovs6p — Rachel Turnock (@RachelTurnockTV) December 5, 2019

