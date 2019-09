SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles soccer team traveled nearly 1,500 miles for their first two games. They come back home with a perfect 2-0 record.

The Belles traveled to Durango, Colorado and knocked off Fort Lewis College, 3-0. In Las Vegas, NM the Belles beat New Mexico Highlands, 6-0.

Head coach Travis McCorkle spoke on his team’s 2-0 start, and getting two players named in the weekly conference accolades.