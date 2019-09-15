Angelo State routs Simon Fraser 68-7

SAN ANGELO — The 3,722 people in attendance at LeGrand Stadium saw a one-sided affair between Angelo State and Simon Fraser as the Rams routed the Clan 68-7 on Saturday.

Senior running back Lloyd Howard kicked off the scoring for ASU with a one-yard touchdown run, which capped off a 10 play, 56-yard drive resulting in seven points for the Rams.

Howard was an instrumental piece for Angelo State’s offense against Simon Fraser as he rushed for 130 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.

Almost four minutes later, ASU added another touchdown to the scoreboard courtesy of a 10-yard scamper from redshirt freshman wide receiver Austin Landry.

And things got out of hand from there.

Up 21-0 with a little under 10 minutes to play in the first half, senior quarterback Payne Sullins found junior wide receiver Keke Chism for the 14-yard score.

Sullins completed 17 of 25 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams led 51-0 at the half and went on to win 68-7. Angelo State will open Lone Star Conference play next week against Texas A&M-Kingsville. Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.