SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams have started the season 7-1 overall and a perfect 4-0 in Lone Star Conference play.

ASU will host UTPB tomorrow down at Stephen’s Arena in the Junell Center and will be looking for their seventh-straight win of the season.

“I think it’s helped us having a lot of guys back from a year ago that understand it. They’ve helped our new guys come in and understand how we prepare and understand how important each one is. The big thing is why, everyone needs to know why they’re so important, and I think ultimately, our experience from our returners have helped with the why. You can look at the conference standings right now. There are 16 teams in the league. There’s only four undefeated at this stage, and we’re one of the four that are still standing at this day. So, these guys know how important every game is. You know, when it comes to those standings and separation that we’re trying to create, as we go through conference play, but you know, it’s a huge game. I can tell you that right now, and we’re never going to overlook our opponent, whoever it is,” said head coach, Vinay Patel.