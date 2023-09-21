SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams enter week three of the 2023 season with a 1-2 record.

The Rams have now dropped back-to-back games for the first time since the 2020 season after going undefeated in the regular season during their 2022 campaign.

“It’s what we expected you know. To speak with the target on your back of winning games and in years past but those years past don’t mean anything for these guys. So, what it comes down to is going out and just executing and do what we’re supposed to be doing. This is a really good football team and I truly believe that. We’ll go out and play well this weekend and hopefully get ourselves a win,” said head coach Jeff Girsh for the Rams.

With a lot of new pieces to this year’s team, the Rams are still finding their chemistry with each other and believe they are heading in the right direction after three weeks of play.

“We added new pieces to the team, so it not the same team as last year. But you know, we just got to respect everybody and got to keep going. We know this is adversity and we know we need to grow through that. So, we’re good,” said senior defensive back, K’hari Watson.

The Rams will look to get back to the winning side of things versus Western New Mexico this Saturday at 6 p.m.