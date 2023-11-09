SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams men’s basketball team will face #15 Fort Lewis on November 10th, for their 2023 season opener.

ASU is coming off a 26-7 overall season in 2022 and 19-3 in Lone Star Conference Play.

Under second-year head coach Vinay Patel, the Rams are looking to capitalize on their tough road stretch of games against quality opponents to begin their season.

“We’re excited to compete. It’s finally here and we’ve been waiting a long time to get back here. Awesome year last year, I think everybody knows that. The only thing that does is raise our expectation level. So, these guys are back here working hard right now getting themselves prepared. We have a very tough game opening night against the number 15 team in the country and Fort Lewis. But what I can tell you is these guys have worked their tails off all preseason to get to this stage to finally compete and play. So, I’m excited to go to battle with them come Friday,” said head coach Vinay Patel.