SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams men’s basketball team is off and running this 2022-23 season. The Rams are currently 8-2 overall and an undefeated 4-0 in Lone Star Conference play under first-year head coach, Vinay Patel.

“I’m really excited about how we’ve progressed as a team from where we started to where we’re at now. I don’t think there’s a lot of people that thought we would be able to be 8-2 and 4-0 in league,” said head coach Patel.

The new head coach has brought a balanced attack on both offensive and defensive strategy this season. The Rams rank 5th in both, averaging 74.4 points per game and holding opposing teams to only 65 a contest.

“We’ve put a big emphasis on the defensive end of the floor. I think as we continue to get better at that, we’re going to continue to increase our offensive output as well. It’s going to allow us to be in transition and run more. Our staple has been defense and we went to Vegas and held a team under 60 points. In conference play. We held Arkansas-Fort Smith under 50 points, which is unheard of in college basketball,” said Patel.

The Angelo State Rams last time winning a conference championship was back in the 1988-1989 season. It has been over 30 years since the last conference championship banner was hung in Stephens Arena. This year they continue improving day after day, hoping to reach the top of the mountain in the Lone Star Conference.

“Well, that’s always the goal. We talked about being the next team that accomplishes that. I don’t know when that’s going to be if it’s this year or the year after. What I do know is that we got a group of guys in that locker room right now that believe we’ve put ourselves in a great position right now starting 4-0. It’s so early right now, you really don’t know. So, what we talk about every day is just going 1-0,” said Patel.

The Rams will return to action on December 30th on the road against Western New Mexico.