Angelo State gearing up for road trip to St. Edward’s

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Belles are 2-1 this season and are coming off a huge home win against No. 7 Colorado School of Mines on Sunday.

But, the Belles’ next opponent is one that head coach Travis Mccorkle says the team shouldn’t sleep on– the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers.

St. Edwards’ is 1-2 to start 2019 and the Hilltoppers and Belles have a familiar history.

The last time the two teams met was in 2015 in the second round of the NCAA Division II Soccer Tournament with St. Edward’s shutting out Angelo State 1-0, ending the Belles run at a national championship.

Angelo State takes on St. Edward’s in Austin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.