Angelo State Football Selected Fifth in LSC Preseason Poll

MCKINNEY, Texas–

The Angelo State Rams were picked fifth in the Lone Star Conference Preseason poll, which was announced Monday at the annual LSC Football Preseason Media Day at McKinney ISD Stadium.

The Rams received two first-place votes and a total of 122 points. Tarleton State was picked first in the poll with 19 first-place votes for 219 points. The Texans claimed the Conference Title in 2018.

Angelo State finished last season 6-6, 4-4 LSC. Jeff Girsch will enter his first full season as Head Coach of the Rams. They will open up their season at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 6th to host Western Oregon.

Full LSC Preseason poll