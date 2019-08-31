Angelo State Baseball and Rugby to receive proceeds from Manny’s Birthday Bash

SAN ANGELO– On Saturday, August 31st, House of Fifi DuBois, will host a birthday bash for Angelo State Ram/Rambelle Rugby and Baseball Advisor, Manny Campos. The money donated at the event will go towards Angelo State Baseball and the Ram/Rambelle Rugby programs.

There will be a $10 cover charge, along with live music, food, and guest speakers beginning at 8:00 p.m.

“Just going to be a night of celebrating ASU,” Campos said. “I’m using my birthday as an excuse to raise money for these students. They are a big part of my life.”

Campos has also been a musician for 15 years, and it’s special for him to give back to a community through his music.

“I’m just a guy who plays in his living room,” Campos said. “So the fact that I can assemble a group of musicians and raise a few thousand dollars, why the heck not? And try to do something for the community, because I do think giving back to your community is very important. “

The money raised each year has gone towards a local organization or cause, and this is the first year the proceeds will benefit both Angelo State Baseball and Ram and Rambelle Rugby.

“It’s awesome,” Brooks said. ” He could choose a lot of causes that he wants to help. This year having it go to us and the Rugby programs here at Angelo State. He is a big part of our team and our success.”

“He always goes to bat for us and always fights for us. So that’s why we really love this event,” Angelo State Rugby Coach Brian Signorelli said.

Signorelli has been a coach for Angelo State Rugby for the past two years. He also played for Ram Rugby when he was a student and he is excited for the newer players to see how much of an impact Campos has on the program.

“We have a lot of new freshman, so for them to see what Manny does for us, they will get a bigger appreciation for him and they will really see what Ram Rugby is all about,” Signorelli said. “It’s really a family and more of a family than anything I’ve been a part of, so I want them to experience that just like all the rookies in the past have experienced that as well too.”

The goal is to raise $1,000 for each organization.