SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams are getting set for a battle of the unbeatens against #15 Midwestern State. When the two teams meet at LeGrand Stadium on Saturday night, they’ll both boast 3-0 records, 1-0 in LSC play.

The Rams are coming off a 44-7 win at Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Mustangs knocked off UT-Permian Basin, 14-8 at home. Kickoff between the Rams and Mustangs slated for 6pm on Saturday.