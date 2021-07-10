Anderson scores four, San Angelo United FC races past FPS FC

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo United FC wasted no time getting to work in its 8-1 win over Midland’s FPS FC Saturday evening at Old Bobcat Stadium.



Forwards Sierra Anderson and Avery McNeme were no strangers to the back of the net. Anderson, who was the 2014 Lone Star Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year while playing at Angelo State, recorded four goals (18′, 26′, 44′, 71′) while McNeme scored three (6′, 13′, 42′) first half goals.



Faith Webber added a goal for United in the 63rd minute.



Midland’s lone goal came off a penalty kick by Kelsey Gregston in the 74th minute after San Angelo was called for a handball in the box.

San Angelo United FC (4-2-2) hold the second spot in the West Texas Conference and will face Revolution FC in the second to last game of the regular season at home on July 17.