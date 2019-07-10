AL defeats NL in MLB All-Star Game

American League Mike Trout, of the Los Angeles Angels, waits to be introduced while wearing the number 45 of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who passed away last Monday, before the start of the MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

For the 7th straight year, the American League defeats the National League, 4-3 in the MLB All-Star Game. The AL now leads the all time series, 45-43-2 since 1933. Cleveland Indians pitcher, Shane Bieber took home the game MVP, after striking out the side in the top of the 5th inning.

The game began with player introductions, which featured some emotional moments. Angels’ outfielder, Mike Trout was introduced wearing the number 45 to honor his former teammate, Tyler Skaggs who passed away earlier this month. The player introductions were followed by a moment of silence for the former pitcher.

The scoring got started in the bottom of the 2nd with an Astros connection. Michael Brantley doubled to left center field, scoring Alex Bregman to make it 1-0. Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers ended up with the game winning home run in the 7th, before the National League rallied in the 8th with 2 runs.