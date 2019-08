SAN ANGELO– The Abilene Wylie volleyball team defeated Central in four sets 25-19, 27-25, 23-25, 25-20 at Lee Trevino gym, Tuesday.

The Lady Cats (0-1) fell behind 2-0 after going back and forth with the Lady Bulldogs (1-0). In the third set, Central avoided the sweep but fell in the fourth set.

Their next match is against Lubbock Coronado on August 13th, in Lubbock.