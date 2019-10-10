Abilene High downs Central for district championship

SAN ANGELO — Abilene High defeated Central 12-7 on Tuesday to win the District 3-6A Championship.

Both the Bobcats and Eagles entered the match undefeated, which set up the district showdown. Abilene High came out hot to start the match and eventually built an 8-2 lead that the Bobcats just couldn’t bounce back from.

Abilene High’s Landon Morris clinched the league title with a 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 win over Central’s Cameron Coker.

Although the Bobcats lost the district title, their season isn’t over. Central will battle Fort Worth Paschel in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 15 at Rose Park in Abilene.

The match is set to begin at 11 a.m.