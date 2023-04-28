SAN ANGELO, TX— Phase one of two has just been completed this week for the new Angelo State Soccer Complex, and the team can see the vision come to life.

“I’m hoping this will translate into greater fan attendance and just the appearance of the facility. If you are a recruit coming from anywhere in Texas, pretty much anywhere, you aren’t going to find another DII soccer facility that’s this good,” said head coach Travis McCorkle.

Phase one features an installation of stadium seating, a covering steel canopy, a modular press box, and related infrastructure, increasing the seating complex’s capacity by about 500 fans.

“It shows theirs more interest than there was, especially in San Angelo. I think we have gotten our name out there in the last couple of years, and what McCorkle has done with the program makes us more successful and more seen. I think people see Angelo State as a football and baseball school, and we are inching our way up there,” said senior midfielder Mia Czarnecki.

Phase two is up and running and will feature the 2.4 million dollar soccer clubhouse. Head Coach Travis Mccorkle hopes the four-thousand-square-foot facility will help bring the girls closer together as a team.

“Right now, if you go in our locker room, they can go, but they just don’t want to go there because they have to get treatment, and it’s a little bit smaller. We hope that this new facility will get them more involved in watching film. We will have a 100-inch commercial-grade television in there, and now they have no reason to say, ‘Well, I didn’t know how to watch film,’ now they can go and do that all the time and spend more time together. The more time you spend together, the more camaraderie, and then you don’t feel like, ‘Well if I just see them once in a while at practice for two hours,’ you treat those people differently than the ones you are around all the time,” said McCorkle.