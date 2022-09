SAN ANGELO, Texas- #9 Irion County gets a shutout win over Roby 57-0 and remains undefeated in this early 2022 season.

The Hornets started the game with the timeless connection between Trevin Coffell and his go-to receiver Bo Morrow, and would never look back in this one.

The Hornets look to continue their hot start of this 2022 season next week against the Highland Hornets.