ELDORADO – #8 Eldorado will host one of the oldest rivalries in West Texas football on Friday night against Sonora. The rivalry is in it’s 99th year, with the first recorded meeting in 1922.

Eldorado enters unbeaten, and looks to continue to momentum the offense has been on. Led by senior quarterback Korbin Covarrubiaz, the Eagle offense has scored 170 points in the first three games.

Kick off on Friday night is set for 7:30 at Larry Mitchell Stadium in Eldorado.