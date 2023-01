SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets overcome slow start against the Miles Bulldogs and win on the road 45-41.

Trevin Coffell led the way in this one with 20 points against a tough defensive group at Miles.

Irion County moves to 13-1 on the season and will face off against Lake View Tuesday night.

Miles falls to 17-3 and have a big-time showdown up next with Brady.