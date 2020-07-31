2A powerhouse Shiner cancels game with Wall

WALL — The highly anticipated non-district matchup between perennial powerhouses No. 5-ranked Wall and No. 1 Shiner has been canceled due to a schedule conflict.

The two programs were supposed to play a neutral site game in Fredericksburg during Week 6 of the regular season.

Wall head coach Houston Guys said the Comanches had to make the change after District 13-2A Division I decided to start district play in Week 4.

The Hawks will now play Midland Christian in Week 5 and have a bye in Week 6. Wall and MCS were originally supposed to play in Week 3, but had to cancel the game due to new TAPPS guidelines.

Wall replaced its Week 3 game with San Antonio Cornerstone Christian.

2020 Wall Hawks Football Schedule

Week 1: at No. 9 Eastland

Week 2: vs No. 4 Cisco

Week 3: vs San Antonio Cornerstone Christian

Week 4: vs No. 6 Mason

Week 5: at No. 7 Midland Christian

Week 6: OPEN

Week 7: at TLCA

Week 8: at Jim Ned

Week 9: vs Breckenridge

Week 10: at Clyde

Week 11: vs Early