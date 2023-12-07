SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles defeat the Dublin Lions, 79-40 in the Brady Tournament.
Eldorado will be back in action tomorrow versus Brady at 10 a.m.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles defeat the Dublin Lions, 79-40 in the Brady Tournament.
Eldorado will be back in action tomorrow versus Brady at 10 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>