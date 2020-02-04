2020 Volleyball UIL Realignment

SAN ANGELO — Here is a look at the UIL’s 2020 volleyball district alignments.
District 2-6A
Abilene
Central
Midland
Midland Lee
Odessa
Permian
Wolfforth Frenship
District 3-4A
Big Spring
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
San Angelo Lake View
Snyder
Sweetwater
District 5-3A
Big Lake Reagan Co.
Coahoma
Crane
Odessa Compass Academy
Sonora
District 6-3A
Brady
Clyde
San Angelo Grape Creek
TLC – San Angelo
Tuscola Jim Ned Wall
District 2-2A
Forsan
McCamey
Wink
Grandfalls-Royalty
Imperial Buena Vista
Rankin
Sterling City
TLC – Midland
District 7-2A
Colorado City
Miles
Bronte
Loraine
Olfen
Paint Rock
Veribest
Water Valley