2020 Volleyball UIL Realignment

SAN ANGELO — Here is a look at the UIL’s 2020 volleyball district alignments.

District 2-6A

Abilene

Central

Midland

Midland Lee

Odessa

Permian

Wolfforth Frenship

District 3-4A 

Big Spring 

Levelland 

Lubbock Estacado

San Angelo Lake View 

Snyder 

Sweetwater

District 5-3A 

Big Lake Reagan Co. 

Coahoma 

Crane 

Odessa Compass Academy 

Sonora 

District 6-3A 

Brady 

Clyde 

San Angelo Grape Creek 

TLC – San Angelo 

Tuscola Jim Ned Wall

District 2-2A 

Forsan 

McCamey 

Wink 

Grandfalls-Royalty 

Imperial Buena Vista 

Rankin 

Sterling City 

TLC – Midland

District 7-2A 

Colorado City 

Miles 

Bronte 

Loraine 

Olfen 

Paint Rock 

Veribest 

Water Valley

