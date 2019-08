RICHARDSON –The Lone Star Conference is pleased to announce the debut of the first league-wide digital network in partnership with BlueFrame Technology. The two-year agreement will include live and on-demand content from all 19 LSC members and select LSC Championship events.

“We’re pleased to announce this partnership with BlueFrame Technology to create a one-stop shop for LSC fans to access games and content in more ways than ever before,” said LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner. “This partnership is a testament to our membership and their goal of providing a first-rate viewing experience to an ever-expanding LSC audience.”