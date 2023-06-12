SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you head down to the San Angelo Boxing Club, you will meet 13-year-old Anthony Ramirez, who is making a name for himself in the world of boxing, holding onto that third-place national ranking. After a big week of competition, making it to the semi-final match, the young boxer knows there is always more competition ahead.

“I feel like I did okay, but there is always someone bigger than you, someone that has more experience, so for me to just go out there and fight, I feel like it says a lot, especially being my age. I spar with real men so it’s not a big deal fighting kids my age,” said Anthony Ramirez, the young phenom boxer.

Being one of the youngest in his age group hasn’t held Ramirez back one bit. After finding the sport of boxing, he has not looked back, only looking forward to what’s next and when his next competition is.

“I thought a new dedicated sport for me would be boxing and to be third-ranked, to me, it’s just another day,’ said Ramirez. “You know, it’s nothing new, there’s always hard work to always be there in the gym, day by day.”

Even at a young age, Ramirez is trying to be the leader that future generations of boxers at the San Angelo Boxing Club can follow, as well as just trying to see where the sport of boxing takes him.

“I try to set an example to see if they can push past my limits. Really, to like the sport, I’m just trying to see how far it takes me in the future, that’s really all I’m looking forward to,” Ramirez said.