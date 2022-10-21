SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks continue to roll in their win over TLCA.

Caleb Valles got things started early with his big interception to start the game. This set the Hawks up with tremendous field position, which led to the rushing touchdown for Luke Kemp early on in the game.

The tenth-ranked Wall Hawks would continue to dominate as they jumped out to an early 28-0 lead after the first quarter.

This now marks the sixth straight victory for Wall on the season.

Next week, they will be welcomed with one of the biggest challenges of the season, and that’s the Early Longhorns at Weishuhn field.