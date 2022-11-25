SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 10th ranked Wall Hawks took care of the Idalou Wildcats in a 30-0 shutout victory. Wall advances to their first Regional Finals game since the 2016 season.

Wall has shown their dominance here this season. Now sitting at 12-1 on the season and looking for their chance to bring a championship back to Wall this year.

The Hawks are winners of 11 games straight and will be moving on to next week’s Regional Final.

Wall will face the 11-2 Canadian Wildcats in Lubbock next Friday night.