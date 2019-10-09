Shannon Behavioral Health Center – Dr. Lindy Bankes

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Balloon Fiesta
Veterans Voices
Local News
West Texas Strong
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
List of Halloween activities, Fall Festivals around the Concho Valley
Virginia legislative elections provide warmup for 2020
KSAN/KLST Annual Fall Festival for children with special needs slated for October 24, 2019
GALLERY: Monarch Butterfly migration arrives in the Concho Valley
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Miller crowned LSC Goalkeeper of the Week
Top Stories
#PeightonStrong fuels Central over Haltom
Belles sweep weekly LSC volleyball awards
Penn State players react to letter sent to teammate with dreadlocks
Penn State alum sends letter to PSU football player saying he has ‘awful hair’
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
CMA Awards
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
Thousands mourn Mexican singer José José at homage
Top Stories
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape; former anchor denies claim
Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ sweater, guitar, head to auction
Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ gets AFI Fest premiere
PlayStation 5 gets a release date
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Invitation to Sing: Tonesmen looking for a few good men
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Shannon Behavioral Health Center – Dr. Lindy Bankes
Shannon Health Beat
Posted:
Oct 9, 2019 / 08:37 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2019 / 08:37 AM CDT