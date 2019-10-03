LASIK Surgery – Dr. Daniel Lui

SAN ANGELO, TX - The 10th Annual Tee Off for Ta-Tas took place out at the San Angelo Country Club. The event is held each year near the end of September to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise funds for the Shannon Oncology Center.

This year about 150 signed up to participate. Organizers stressed just how important the event is. "All of the funds go to the oncology center to help with education and awareness," explained Lyndy Stone, director of marketing for Shannon Medical. "But [it is] also to help with patient needs with our oncology angel fund. That helps with out of pocket expenses and things that [...] insurance coverage might not cover for patients going through cancer treatment."