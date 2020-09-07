Lake View High School — Team Scores

TLCA High School — Team Scores

Ballinger High School — Team Scores

Blackwell High School — Team Scores

Brady High School — Team Scores

Bronte High School — Team Scores

Christoval High School — Team Scores

Eden High School — Team Scores

Eldorado High School — Team Scores

Grape Creek High School — Team Scores

Irion County High School — Team Scores

Junction High School — Team Scores

Mason High School — Team Scores

Menard High School — Team Scores

Miles High School — Team Scores

Ozona High School — Team Scores

Paint Rock High School — Team Scores

Robert Lee High School — Team Scores

Sonora High School — Team Scores

Sterling City High School — Team Scores

Veribest High School — Team Scores

Wall High School — Team Scores

Season Pass: September 6, 2020

Season Pass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Falcons start 1-0, beat Zephyr at home
VERIBEST, Texas–The Veribest Falcons opened up their 2020 season with a 42-32 win over the Zephyr Bulldogs. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma takes second meeting over Grape Creek in four sets
GRAPE CREEK, Texas– Coahoma and Grape Creek met up for the second time this season, and the Bulldogettes beat the Lady…

• Inside the Game Week 2: Wall, Sterling City beat top 10 opponents; Lake View makes comeback
Week 2 of the Texas High School Football season was full of surprises. Wall and Sterling City knocked off top 10…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard
Lake View 44, Pecos 41 No. 4 Wall 35, No. 4 Cisco 14 Junction 40, TLCA 13 Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0 Llano 41,…

• Strong second half propels Wall over Cisco
WALL– No. 4 Wall overcame a one score halftime deficit and scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to…

• Eldorado bounces back, cruises past Winters
ELDORADO — Eldorado handily defeated Winters 51-19 in a non-district matchup at Larry Mitchell Stadium. The win was…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule

TLCA Varsity Football Schedule

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule

Blackwell Varsity Football Schedule

Brady Varsity Football Schedule

Bronte Varsity Football Schedule

Christoval Varsity Football Schedule

Eden Varsity Football Schedule

Eldorado Varsity Football Schedule

Grape Creek Varsity Football Schedule

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule

Junction Varsity Football Schedule

Mason Varsity Football Schedule

Menard Varsity Football Schedule

Miles Varsity Football Schedule

Ozona Varsity Football Schedule

Paint Rock Varsity Football Schedule

Robert Lee Varsity Football Schedule

Sonora Varsity Football Schedule

Sterling City Varsity Football Schedule

Veribest Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule

Oklahoma High School Scores