Season Pass: September 6, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

• HIGHLIGHTS: Falcons start 1-0, beat Zephyr at home

VERIBEST, Texas–The Veribest Falcons opened up their 2020 season with a 42-32 win over the Zephyr Bulldogs. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma takes second meeting over Grape Creek in four sets

GRAPE CREEK, Texas– Coahoma and Grape Creek met up for the second time this season, and the Bulldogettes beat the Lady…

• Inside the Game Week 2: Wall, Sterling City beat top 10 opponents; Lake View makes comeback

Week 2 of the Texas High School Football season was full of surprises. Wall and Sterling City knocked off top 10…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

Lake View 44, Pecos 41 No. 4 Wall 35, No. 4 Cisco 14 Junction 40, TLCA 13 Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0 Llano 41,…

• Strong second half propels Wall over Cisco

WALL– No. 4 Wall overcame a one score halftime deficit and scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to…

• Eldorado bounces back, cruises past Winters

ELDORADO — Eldorado handily defeated Winters 51-19 in a non-district matchup at Larry Mitchell Stadium. The win was…