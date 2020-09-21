Season Pass: September 20, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:35 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest stays hot, downs Bronte in four sets

BRONTE, Texas — The Veribest Lady Falcons defeated Bronte in four sets (20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13) on Saturday at B…

• Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 4

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — A top-five team in 4A, the Dumas Demons welcome in Levelland to Demon Stadium for week f…

• CVHP High School Football

Snyder 36, Lake View 12No. 3 Wall 42, Mason 7Reagan County 61, TLCA 0Ballinger 21, Clyde 14Alpine 7, Sonora 0Brady 38,…

• Inside the Game Week 4: Sterling City wins top 5 battle; Wall tops rival Mason; Ballinger, Irion County stay undefeated

Week 4 of the Texas High School Football season featured a battle of Top 5 teams in six-man, a matchup between classic…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grady cruises past Bronte

BRONTE — Grady cruised past Bronte 50-19 in a non-district matchup at Stephenson Stadium. The Longhorns (1-3) go on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eden falls to Graden City, loses third straight

GARDEN CITY — Garden City improved to 2-2 and defeated Eden 77-54 in non-district matchup at Bearkat Stadium. The…