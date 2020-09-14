Season Pass: September 13, 2020

Lake View High School — Team Scores

September 13, 2020

Season Pass

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

• KLST Player of the Week: Rodriguez does it all in Grape Creek’s win over TLCA
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Grape Creek senior quarterback and linebacker Jorge Rodriguez fueled the Eagles to their first w…

• KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Sept. 7 to September 13, 2020. Tune i…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley handles Loraine in straight sets
WATER VALLEY, Texas– Water Valley hosted Loraine on Saturday and won in straight sets (25-5, 25-11, 25-15). The Lady…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall sweeps former district foe Sonora
WALL, Texas– Former district foes, Wall and Sonora, battled in a non-district showdown on Saturday. The Lady Hawks…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View protects home court against Cornerstone Christian
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated San Angelo Cornerstone Christian in four sets (27-25, 23-25, 2…

• Inside the Game Week 3: Ballinger, Sterling City stay unbeaten; Christoval beats Sonora in comeback
Week 3 of the Texas High School Football season featured team looking to stay perfect, first time matchups, and…

