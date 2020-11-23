Season Pass: November 22, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps the latest sports news and highlights from the local, state and national levels.

Season Pass airs every Sunday at 10:35 p.m. on KLST. Be sure to follow @KLSTSports on Twitter and download the Concho Valley Homepage app to take all the content on the go!

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 15 Lady Hawks beat Midland in home opener

WALL, Texas– The No. 15 Wall Girls Basketball team hosted Midland High on Saturday for their home opener. The Lady…

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Join Ryan Reynolds and Jaydon Hart while they break down all the latest in High School Football!

• Concho Valley High School Football 4A-1A Playoff Pairings

RegionalClass 2A Division IW14 Mason vs W13 Shiner, 7 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pfugerville. Class 2A Division IIW14…

• Inside the Game: Central falls to Permian, No. 1 Sterling City beats No. 5 Rankin in shootout

There were multiple big time matchups in the final installment of Inside of Game for the 2020 Texas High School…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Leakey ends No. 10 Water Valley’s hot streak

OZONA — No. 8 Leakey defeated No. 10 Water Valley 64-46 in a 1A Division I area round matchup at Lion Stadium.The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City takes down No. 5 Rankin in high scoring affair

BIG LAKE — No. 1 Sterling City battled back from a halftime deficit to beat No. 5 Rankin 100-88 in a 1A Division I…